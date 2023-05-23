TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) received a tip about child porn being uploaded on the app ‘Kik.’
On May 19, 2023, Cameron Price, 24, of Tulsa, was charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to OSCN.
An affidavit in the case alleges that TPD received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone uploading child porn via Kik.
Authorities learned that the child porn was uploaded in September 2022 from a Cox Communications IP address. Subscriber information for that IP address came back for Cameron Price in an east Tulsa home, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said authorities also learned that in December 2022, the Kik account had 25 videos and 7 pictures of child porn, as well as pictures and videos of a man masturbating in a specific room and in front on a webcam.
Authorities also sent a search warrant to Google for the email address of the Kik account, finding multiple financial and bank emails referencing “Cameron” and a Cash App email mentioning “Cameron Price,” according to the affidavit.
On January 1, 2023, authorities saw Price park at the home in a car registered to him, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said on January 26, 2023, TPD and other law enforcement served a search warrant at the home, finding Price and his two roommates.
When questioning Price, they asked if he had ever seen child porn and Price said, “I hope not,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said Price’s roommates let authorities go through their devices, but Price did not want authorities to unlock a “secured folder” on his phone.
Authorities were unable to access the folder, and during an attempted forensic examine, the phone restarted, the affidavit said.
The affidavit also said Price was identified as the man in Kik videos due to the placement of the room and webcam.
Price was later arrested on the morning of May 23, 2023, and posted bond that afternoon, according to the Tulsa County Jail.
