TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after he allegedly AirDropped naked pictures of himself when applying for an apartment, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said at around 4:00 p.m. on May 1, they were sent to an apartment complex near 71st and Sheridan in regards to an incident exposure via digital means.
TPD arrived at the scene and spoke to a victim, who said Mark Helm arrived to apply for a unit there.
During the application process, two employees received two AirDrop notifications. Curious as to what they were, both employees accepted the AirDrops.
TPD said the AirDrops were pictures of Helm's genitals and himself naked in front of a mirror.
After speaking to the victim, TPD mirandized and arrested Helm.
