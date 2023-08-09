TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man admitted to a firearm charge in connection with a threat he reportedly made to staff members at the VA clinic in Tulsa.
Investigators said 32-year-old Zachariah Kade McGuire threatened to kill VA staff if they didn’t do what he wanted.
U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said the staff and officers at the clinic took quick action which averted a tragedy.
It was at the Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa near east 91st and South Mingo in November 2022 that McGuire was arrested.
A statement from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the North District of Oklahoma said “he threatened to kill staff at a federal facility and arrived prepared to execute that threat.”
Tuesday, he admitted to calling the clinic, leaving a voicemail threatening to kill someone.
Investigators said on November 14th, 2022, McGuire's mom had called up and set an appointment for him for the following month.
An affidavit said McGuire then called the clinic back and left a message giving staff 30 minutes to prescribe his mediation or he would “come up to murder people.”
Court documents said within an hour of making that call, he walked into the clinic with a loaded revolver in his front pocket.
Officers said McGuire was arrested at the clinic with a gun and seven plastic zip ties.
Court documents continued saying a day after he was arrested, a witness told officers he’d gone into a record store and told them if he didn’t get help, he would go back to the VA with a gun and take hostages.
Tuesday he plead guilty to possession of a firearm in a federal facility.
McGuire now faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A date for sentencing has not yet been set.