TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa jazz artist Grady Nichols was joined by musician Chris Rodriguez at Church Studios to record a song they wrote together before their performance at Maggie's Music Box on Thursday.
Nichols said the two wrote the song years ago, but since Rodriguez was in town for their show, they decided to head to the studio and finally record it.
Church Studios has deep musical roots as it was converted from a historic church into a studio in the early 1970s.
"What made us wanna record here at the church was a couple of things," Nichols said. "As a musician, who wouldn't want to record here with it's history. I mean, it's a Tulsa historical landmark and the history of the Tulsa Sound and Leon Russell and all the people that he's brought here in the past to work."
Nichols said the church is special to him and Rodriguez for another reason as well.
"Chris and I were also a part of the first legacy concert series show that was here with Bill Champlain," Nichols said.
Nichols said recording their song at the church just made sense.
Rodriguez agreed that the workspace at the church is incredible and said he was a huge fan of Leon Russell.
While the two musicians have played at large venues including the BOK Center, they spoke on why they chose to perform at a smaller venue like Maggie's Music Box on Thursday evening.
"A lot of times the smaller venues are more fun because you can actually see the people that you're playing to and you can see their response," Nichols said.
Nichols said Maggie's Music Box is a great place to go check out bands that are carrying on the Tulsa Sound legacy that Leon Russell started.
Rodriguez has toured with famous artists like Keith Urban, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, and other big names.
His current band's name is "Generation Radio" made up of himself, Steve Ferrone from Tom Petty's band, Jason Scheff who was the lead singer of Chicago after Peter Cetera left, and Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts.
The two talented musicians have been working together for more than a decade, and intend to keep doing so in the future.