Tulsa International Airport selects local artist to create $225k art installation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport has chosen an artist to create a suspended installation above the TSA checkpoint.
The piece is called, "Sunrising," and is the airport's largest ever public art investment at $225,000.
Selected artist Shane Darwent said his piece was chosen out of 140 submissions.
"It's a really big opportunity for me," he said. "I've shown a lot in galleries and some museums, and some public art settings, but this is definitely the most visibility, the highest profile."
Darwent said it's a huge privilege to share his work with so many people.
Darwent moved to Tulsa in 2018 with his wife to join the Tulsa Artists Fellowship. He said he immediately felt welcomed and supported by Tulsa's art community.
"They wanted to know what kind of artwork we made and where they could see it," he said.
Darwent's piece consists of 40 suspended architectural resin panels, he said.
"Resin panels that span this entire space in front of the TSA checkpoint," he said. "And the panels move through a color gradient from sunrise to sunset. Each panel is individually mounted to a motor, embedded in the ceiling above."
Darwent said the entire piece creates a wave-like motion as the viewer moves from side to side.
"I have a background in photography and I grew up in coastal South Carolina and I used to always like go out and photograph the sunrise and sunset," he said. "That was like my interest in sort of like just paying attention to the world around me and the shifting lights. Years later, flying on an airplane, I always loved sitting in the window seat and just looking out at the amazing sort of like, color spectrum that you would see looking out the window."
Darwent said the piece will be installed by June 2024.