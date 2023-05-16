TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport was ranked 5th for having the lowest flight disruptions last month, according to new data from passenger right advocate, AirHelp.
The study looked at airports that had more than 1,000 flights in April.
According to their report, Tulsa handled 84.45% of flights last month without any disruption. Only 15.55% of flights were canceled or delayed for April.
“Tulsa International Airport’s strong performance stands as a testament to the commitment of our airline partners' local staff, who have run an exceptional operation here in Tulsa. Equally deserving of recognition is our airport operations team, whose dedication ensures that maintenance tasks and other crucial operations are flawlessly executed" said Andrew Pierini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. "Together, we have been able to increase predictability and ensure a smooth operation for our passengers when flying out of TUL.”
Airports that ranked in the Top 5:
- Spokane International Airport: 88% of flights were on time, and only 11.95% of flights were disrupted
- Tucson International Airport: 86.2% of flights were on time with 13.82% disrupted
- Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field: 85.9% of flights on time with 14.1% disrupted
- Greenville-Spartanburg Airport: 84.99% of flights on time and 15% disrupted
- Tulsa International Airport: 84.45% of flights on time and 15.55% disrupted