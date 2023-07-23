TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Indian Club hosted the 71st Annual Tulsa Powwow this weekend at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.
The event had arts and crafts for sale, food vendors and of course, dancing.
On Saturday, Kitana Swimmer-Foreman was crowned the 2023-24 Tulsa Powwow Princess, something she’s dreamed about since she was young.
“Last night it was so emotional and heartwarming it’s such an honor and privilege to represent not only my hometown Tulsa but to represent tribes and all the dances as we come together and dance at this, a great celebration,” Swimmer-Foreman said.
Swimmer-Foreman said she will now be traveling to different powwows and events, sharing her culture and information about the Tulsa Indian Club.
“We’re still here and we’re still keeping these traditions alive,” she said.
Doors opened to the event at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The Grand Entry is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday.
