TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa Honor Academy students are back in the classroom on time as their buildings are still being repaired following the Father’s Day storms.
Flores Middle School and the Tulsa Honor Academy Network Office, sustained damage to the roof and walls and crews have been working to get the buildings ready.
"The damage is substantial to our network offices, so we won't be in that space, that's still under construction but we prioritized making sure that Flores Middle school was ready to go," Tulsa Honor Academy founder and Executive Director Elsie Urueta Pollock said.
Parent and student volunteers played a huge role to help school staff get classrooms ready for the first day of school, which was Wednesday.