TULSA, Okla. — After two murders were reported in the last couple of days, Tulsa now stands at 32 homicides for 2023. We spoke with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD)’s Homicide Unit this week about where this year's numbers stack up to last year’s.
While the numbers are lower this year, the lead homicide detective says people senselessly killing other people continues to be a big issue, leaving families forever broken and lives lost.
Tulsa's last three killings are still unsolved.
Last weekend Terrence McElwee was shot and left for dead on Highway 169. This weekend, 19-year-old Nicari Owens was shot and killed at a club, and Monday evening, Kori Shaver was killed, shot while in her own car.
FOX23 spoke to TPD’s lead detective in the Homicide Unit, Lieutenant Brandon Watkins, about the recent killings.
“It’s the same stuff, year-in and year-out, I mean nobody gets killed for a good reason,” Watkins said.
“People let stupid petty disputes get the better of them and they end up murdering somebody for stuff that should have been a strongly worded email,” Watkins also said.
At 32 homicides this year, Tulsa is down considerably from last year, where at this time last year there were nearly 50 homicides.
“Last year we had a lot of murders in the first half of the year and right up till about October and then it slowed down dramatically from October,” Watkins said.
But Watkins says, less or more, the killings are a result of the same behavior.
“Everybody is walking around with a gun, people who should have one and people who should not, so when everybody is strapped, people tend to get killed that shouldn’t be,” Watkins said.
If you have any information about the recent homicides, you can call TPD or call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.