TULSA, Okla. — There's a new hockey team in Tulsa and their goal is to raise money for families fighting childhood cancer.
They held their first fundraising event, an adult scrimmage, Saturday at the Oilers Ice Center near 61st and Mingo.
"I have 15 kids here, that are in the Tulsa area that are battling cancer. They either currently have cancer, they're in remission, or they have beat cancer, and so we play for them. We have about 13 guys on the team. I'm one of the only girls who plays on team,” Gold as Ice Vice President and Team Captain Jessica Hopwood said.
Hopwood said each person on the ice plays for a child and carries their name on the back of their jersey.
"It was exciting meeting my hockey player,” said 9-year-old Linox Amerine, who got to toss the puck at the beginning of the event.
>>>MORE: Salina High School softball team dedicating season to raising awareness of childhood cancer
Linox has gone through a lot in the past few months.
"I was going to have a birthday party, but then I got sick and I had to go to the hospital,” she said.
Linox’s mom, Summer Osborn, said Linox spent the majority of summer in the hospital.
"She got a fever and went to the hospital, May 9, and was diagnosed by May 16 with leukemia and she spent the majority of the summer in the hospital,” Osborn said.
Osborn said it means a lot to know that others care.
"It's very exciting to have something to look forward to, something to get dressed up for, when you're schooling at home, and you can't see your friends, so I really appreciate everybody's help with the donations, with the raffle tickets, spreading awareness and love and reaching out,” she said.
For more information about Gold as Ice, click here.