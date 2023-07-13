TULSA, Okla. — YIKES! It's almost time for back to school.
While you might be thinking of lunchboxes, notebooks and clothes... The Tulsa Health Department (THD) is reminding parents not to put off required immunizations.
"The immunization clinics get very busy as the first day of school approaches," said THD Associate Director of Preventive Health Services Priscilla Haynes.
THD says children going into kindergarten and 7th grade have routine vaccines due.
Walk-ins are not accepted this year though so appointments fall on parents.
"We encourage families to immunize their children now while there is little to no wait time in the clinics," Haynes said.
In Oklahoma, all children must present an immunization record or file an exemption before they can attend school.
Children through age 18 years are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccine for Children program if any of the following apply: they are Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, Native American Indian, Native Alaskan, or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.
THD also accepts the following health insurance: Medicaid, SoonerCare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Community Care, Health Choice, Cigna, and Medicare.
You can make an appointment or request your child's shot record online or by calling 918-582-9355.
These are the local clinics that offer immunizations:
James O. Goodwin Health Center
- 5051 S. 129th E. Ave.
- 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Central Regional Health Center
- 315 S. Utica
- 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
North Regional Health and Wellness Center
- 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Collinsville Health Center
- 1201 W. Center, Collinsville, OK
- 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Wednesdays
- Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Sand Springs Health Center
- 306 E. Broadway
- 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.