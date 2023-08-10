TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department said they've seen a slight increase in COVID-19 as summer wraps up.
Many people may think COVID is something for the history books, but as Madison Thomas with the Tulsa Health Department said, it's still here. She added, there's a slight increase across the country in COVID hospitalizations and positive cases.
With the small increase, Thomas said she doesn't have specific numbers for Tulsa County because the way they track the data changed. She added, the numbers aren't anything to panic about but COVID is something we'll be living with.
"It is here to stay," she said.
COVID will keep making its rounds.
"That's just how illnesses work," she said. "You know, whenever we think about the flu, I feel like the flu is something that we're all pretty used to and live with. It's part of our normal. Flu cases increase in the summer and in the winter months, so while we're still trying to figure out what that pattern may look like with COVID, I think that we can say it follows the same thing, kind of how people are interacting is how illnesses spread. It could be the slight increase may have to deal with because it's summer people are traveling, people are getting together, there's a lot of gatherings."
Thomas is encouraging people to continue doing safe practices like washing your hands, and not touching your face, masks do work if you aren't feeling well and vaccines protect yourself from illness, hospitalizations and death. The Health Department offers COVID vaccines. You can make a vaccine appointment here.