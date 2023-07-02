TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, the Tulsa Health Department (THD) announced that a sample of mosquitoes from a trap in Tulsa County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).
THD said July through October are usually the highest risk months for WNV exposure in Oklahoma.
Madison Thomas, the epidemiology supervisor with THD, said in 2020, Oklahoma had five cases of WNV. One of those cases was in Tulsa.
THD said WNV is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Symptoms of WNV include sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness and muscle weakness.
“So whenever someone is infected with West Nile Virus after being bitten by a mosquito who has been carrying it, most people actually won’t develop symptoms, but for those who do develop symptoms, they’re mostly mild flu-like symptoms, however in some rare cases people can develop severe illness and it affects the central nervous system and can potentially be fatal,” Madison Thomas, the epidemiology supervisor with THD, said.
Madison said 8/10 people won’t experience symptoms after being infected and only 1/150 people will experience severe illness.
While THD said there are currently no confirmed cases in Tulsa County this year, they still offered tips to prevent mosquito bites, which is how WNV is spread.
- Get rid of standing water in things like buckets, cans, pots, tires and pool covers, which is where mosquitoes often breed.
- Use a bug spray containing DEET or other CDC approved repellents.
- Avoid being outside around dusk or dawn, when mosquitoes are more active.
- Wear long sleeves and long pants.
- Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out.
- Clean leaves and debris from gutters to make sure they aren’t clogged.
Madison said if you’ve been bit by a mosquito and start experiencing symptoms, you should see your healthcare provider.