TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is making sure what you eat is safe, while thousands remain without electricity in Green Country.
As of Monday morning, most things in your refrigerator are not good to eat. Refrigerators should be at 40 degrees or below, which means you have about four hours without power before you food goes bad.
Your freezer is a little bit of a safer bet. If it is full,it can last up to 48 hours without power. If it's half-full, it will last half the time so 24 hours. Freezers should be at zero degrees or below.
The biggest thing is keeping the fridge doors shut. Each time you open them the temperature goes up.
Packing down food in an ice chest can help maintain that needed temperature too if you are able to get it to another working refrigerator.
The Center for Disease Control says you can safely refreeze or cook thawed foods that still contain ice crystals or are at 40 degrees or below.
They also add that if in doubt, throw it out. Don't taste food to determine if it's bad.