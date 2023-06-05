TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa kid has been selected as a finalist in Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination competition.
If chosen, Isabelle Murphy, will get to weigh in on creative decisions for Sun-Maid's new products.
"I love science and if you make it on the Board you get to learn about things like food science and help them with new ideas," Isabelle said. "I love Sun-Maid's snacks like their yogurt raisins, so my mom helped me apply."
Isabelle said some people don't like sour raisins and you need to add sweetness and she can help with that. She hopes to help Sun-Maid make products a little more yummy.
"I do have a few products like peanut butter raisins and strawberry jam raisins. Like, you could actually cut a raisin open, try to hollow the inside and you put the jam inside the raisin. You kind of like mold it back together with actually peanut butter because it's like a peanut butter and jelly raisin," Isabelle said.
The competition had thousands of entries, but only 15 were chosen as finalists.
The public can now vote to determine the winners.
There will be multiple winners who will receive either a $5,000 scholarship, a $5,000 donation to their school or a years worth of Sun-Maid snacks for their school.
"This all started with Isabelle making a video, answering some questions, and developing a creative story. We were both shocked when we found out that she made it through the next rounds," said Isabelle's mom, Amanda. "Whether or not she makes it on the Board, the process has been a great learning experience for her."
Amanda said Isabelle would bring a lot to the board as she comes up with good product ideas, and quickly.
"I have one right now, actually," Isabelle said.
"That doesn't surprise me," Amanda replied.
"Cream cheese raisins," Isabelle said.
Amanda said Isabelle has always been really into science so she thinks she could not only, come up with good food ideas, but she would provide the perspective of what kids her age actually want.
To vote for the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination winners, click here.