TULSA, Okla. — The ribbon cutting of Tulsa's brand new visitor center at Mother Road Market took place on Wednesday.
Matt Stockman, vice president of experience and events for Tulsa Regional Chamber, said the opening of the city's first ever standalone visitor center was an exciting experience.
"This will give us an opportunity to welcome visitors, bring people in and really showcase what's going on," Stockman said.
Stockman said the center is very interactive and those interested will be able to come in and speak to a representative about what the city has to offer instead of just grabbing a brochure.
"This has been a concept 10 years in the making and finally coming together, and getting your first ever standalone, really means a lot again for community but also for the tourism industry in Tulsa," Stockman explained.
He said this will allow the visitors to really plan a thorough trip with must-see spots and events.
"So we're going to continue to evolve as we can, get that feedback and tailor this experience to meet the needs of the consumer and of the person coming to town," Stockman said.
