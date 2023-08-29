TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is setting the Sunset Plaza Apartments on fire Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of burn training.
The complex near MLK and Independence was deemed a public nuisance by the City of Tulsa in January. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) removed the property's Housing Assistance Payment contract in March after several failed inspections.
Tulsa Housing Authority (THA) took control of the property, that sits just adjacent to THA's office buildings.
Residents were offered assistance to move but rather than let the property sit and go to waste THA got the fire department involved.
"We're happy that TFD is able to turn this property from a safety hazard to a training ground for firefighters who work to keep Tulsans safe every day," said Aaron Darden, THA's President & CEO.
Ten burns are planned on the property Tuesday. Andy Little with Tulsa Fire says if you see smoke, not to worry or call 911.
"It really is a great benefit to the citizens of Tulsa. We have a lot of young firefighters on the job... this is just a great opportunity for them to build up on what they learn in the academy," Little explained.
THA says, "This is an opportunity for firefighters to engage in real-life fire conditions to prepare them to respond to emergencies in our community."