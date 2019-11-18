Tulsa firefighters need help finding man accused of acting like a firefighter

TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
Tulsa firefighters say they got a tip about man acting like one of them.
The say another department called saying a man had on a Tulsa fire department shirt at Midnight Rodeo. The man said he had been a part of Tulsa fire for several years.
When asked if TFD is ok with him wearing the shirt in a bar, he said "it doesn't matter. They will never find out," according to an Instagram post.
The men and women of the Tulsa Fire Department work very hard to ensure that we not only provide professional life saving services, but it’s important to us that the citizens feel safe under or watch! We study, we drill, and we try our best to behave in a manner that reflects the pride we have for our duties. We will not tolerate actions that might misrepresent or damage our hard-earned reputation. Last weekend we received a message, from a local firefighter from another department, informing us that a young man was wearing a Tulsa Fire Department uniform t-shirt at the Midnight Rodeo. The young man claimed that he has been a Tulsa firefighter for several years. He was approached and asked if TFD was ok with him wearing the shirt to the bar. He said, “It doesn’t matter. They will never find out.” Well, we found out! Also, he isn’t employed by the Tulsa Fire Department. If you recognize him in the pictures, send us a message.
TFD says the man doesn't work for them.
If you recognize the man in the pictures contact TFD.
