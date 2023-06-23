According to TFD, there was a fire wall that helped to stop the fire.
No injuries were reported at the fire.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 98. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
