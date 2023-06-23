Tulsa firefighters investigating apartment blaze in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working a fire at an apartment in Tulsa at the Silver Creek Apartments, near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. 
 
TFD says the the blaze appears to have started on the balcony in the upstairs until and spread. 
 
The fire has been extinguished on the roof. 
 
There is reportedly damage in at least four units. Two with fire damage, and two with water damage. 

According to TFD, there was a fire wall that helped to stop the fire.

No injuries were reported at the fire. 

The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway. 

