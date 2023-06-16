TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa Fire Department class 108 ran in honor of their one-year-anniversary, but also in honor of a fellow firefighter who is currently battling cancer.
Chief Barrett Cramer said the fire department has always tried to push that their career is not about them, but about others.
"It's always about others," Cramer said. "And so I thought, man, we'll start every June 16 just trying to do a project for somebody else. So today, the biggest need in our department is a brother that's battling cancer right now."
Harrison Moseby was diagnosed with a tissue cancer in March 2022.
Moseby recently had a surgery, amputating his left arm, shoulder and collarbone, He also lost two of his ribs.
After receiving treatment and coming home, Moseby received news his cancer had spread.
In honor of his long-fought battle, class 108 dedicated a run for him.
Cramer said the idea was created from a story he heard a while back about a firefighter that was in the hospital. His crew members heard he was there and took off running to be with him, running all the way to the hospital. Now, the firefighters are running in honor of Moseby, another brother in need of support during this relentless fight.
"I calculated the miles between our training facility and MD Anderson where our brother's at and it was 505 miles," Cramer said. "So I thought, man, let's cover that as a department and I put it out there and all our guys stepped up."
The run was titled the "I Am Third Project."
Cramer said this means exactly as it sounds. Others are first, his partner is second and he is third, exactly as he had explained before. The career is always about others.
Firefighter Burl Nicholson said he decided to take on 50 miles in honor of Moseby.
"We're having a lot of camaraderie, family, friends, everybody that's out here," Nicholson said. "Putting together a big fundraiser to help support Harrison and just thinking about him while we run today."
Nicholson said Moseby is one of the strongest people he knows, and the smile he keeps on his face despite what he's going through is inspiring.
A video can be watched here on the I Am Third Project:
For those who would like to lend a hand in Moseby's battle, you can donate to his family's GoFundMe here.