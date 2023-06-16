TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Firefighter Harrison Moseby refuses to give up the fight for his life against a relentless enemy, cancer.
The 25-year-old father of two was first diagnosed with an aggressive tissue cancer in March of 2022.
Since then, he's gone through radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, even a recent surgery to remove the cancer, amputating his left arm, shoulder, collarbone and two ribs.
After a short lived homecoming, Harrison returned to M. D. Anderson in Houston to treat a possible post-surgery infection.
While there, Harrison got tough news, the cancer had spread to multiple places despite the amputations.
"He's staying positive through all of this," Harrison's brother Hayden Moseby said. "He just remains faithful and trusts in the Lord through all of this."
Hayden said Harrison’s faith gives him strength.
"Check out Harrison's Facebook page," Hayden said. "Every day he's posting inspirational things on there, very powerful verses that he finds strength in, and he's hoping other people do as well."
Tulsa Firefighter Burl Nicholson is walking 50 miles to raise money for Harrison.
"He's one of the strongest people out there and with everything going on, he has a smile on his face," Nicholson said. "It's just a great thing to see. It's pretty inspiring for us all."
Here are some upcoming ways you can help out.
A raffle drawing will be held on June 28 at Farley’s Pub in Claremore.
Prizes include a 3-day RV rental, a Hasty Bake Grill or the grand prize Morgan Allen concert package.
You can enter by donating to Harrison’s GoFundMe. Every $5 gets an entry.
And, there will be a silent auction held at 5 p.m. on August 4 at the veterans building in Collinsville.