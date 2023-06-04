TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa firefighter who has been in the hospital battling cancer is heading back home.
Tulsa Firefighter Harrison Moseby was undergoing emergency cancer treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer. Moseby had his left arm amputated to help aid his recovery and healing.
On Sunday, the community who have supported Moseby throughout his cancer journey plans to line the streets to welcome Moseby back home.
Locations include Main Street in Collinsville and in Owasso (106th to 116th frontage road). His flight from Houston is expected to arrive at 12:15 p.m.