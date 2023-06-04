TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa firefighter who has been in the hospital battling cancer is now back home.
Tulsa Firefighter Harrison Moseby was undergoing emergency cancer treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer. Moseby had his left arm amputated to help aid his recovery and healing.
On Sunday, the community who have supported Moseby throughout his cancer journey lined the streets to welcome Moseby back home.
Andrew Little, the public information officer for the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said TFD is thankful to the community and everyone that supported Moseby.
"Tulsa Firefighter Harrison Moseby who has been at MD Anderson returned home today. His family was greeted by a large gathering of firefighters including both trucks from Harrison’s station. We are thankful to the Tulsa community, Houston firefighters and everyone else that has supported this special family while they stand by Harrison as he battles cancer!" he said.