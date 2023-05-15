Tulsa Fire responded to a call for a man electrocuted at Tulsa Riverside Airport

JENKS, Okla.- The Tulsa Fire Department responded to call for a man who had been electrocuted at the Tulsa Riverside Airport.
According to a source close to the incident, the man was a subcontractor working on taxiway lights.
The incident happened in between two parallel runways.
The man was transported to a hospital. He is still unconscious at this time.
FOX23 currently has a crew at the Tulsa Riverside Airport working to gather information. We will update this story when more details are verified.