TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department hosted the graduation of Academy Class 110 on Thursday.
Thirty-four cadets finally graduated and were sworn in after beginning training at the academy in March.
Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said the cadets were trained to fight fires, search buildings, operate extrication equipment, perform swift water rescues, respond to Hazardous Material calls and perform life-saving medical treatment.
Terry Barnes said he started at the academy at an older age than a lot of his fellow graduates, but he didn't want to regret never taking the step and becoming a firefighter.
"So I decided I was gonna go for it," Barnes said. "And here I am today."
Barnes said he was a journeyman electrician before joining the academy, but he wanted to "shoot high" and follow his dreams.
"It's a long journey mentally and physically," Barnes said. "But at the end of the day, when you finish, it's very rewarding."
Another graduate, Patrick Calip, said becoming a firefighter has been a long time coming.
"Definitely worth it, though," he said. "It's been very rigorous. A lot of late nights and early morning studying, doing all those things, trying to get ready for the system."
Calip said he dreamed of riding on a big red truck his whole life, and his cousin who graduated from Class 108, also played a huge influence on his goals.
"This is a great town, great city," he said. "No one else I'd rather serve."