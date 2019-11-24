Tulsa Fire Department grieves loss of Retired Captain David Croslin

- TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts: -
- Tulsa Fire Department took to Facebook on Sunday morning, grieving the loss of their brother, Retired Captain David Croslin.
- According to a Facebook post by TFD, Croslin passed away unexpectedly Friday evening at the age of 60.
- Croslin search the Tulsa Fire Department for 27 years and leaves behind a wife and children.
