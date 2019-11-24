  • Tulsa Fire Department grieves loss of Retired Captain David Croslin

    By: Jennah Kester

    Updated:
      TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts: -
    • Tulsa Fire Department took to Facebook on Sunday morning, grieving the loss of their brother, Retired Captain David Croslin.
    • According to a Facebook post by TFD, Croslin passed away unexpectedly Friday evening at the age of 60. 
    • Croslin search the Tulsa Fire Department for 27 years and leaves behind a wife and children. 

