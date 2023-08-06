TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Figure Skating Club welcomed an Olympian to their second annual Road to the Gold Gala this weekend.
The event was held at the Olier’s Ice Center where Olympic bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu and figure skater Max Aaron gave a five hour seminar. Nagasu later performered in the event.
“This kind of helps spark and bring awareness to the Tulsa community, that we have great figure skaters here and we can bring in really great talent to add to that to entertain people that want to come and be entertained,” said Robert Baker with the Tulsa Figure Skating Club.
Baker said he hopes the figure skating event inspires people to try out the sport.
“We want to inspire people to come in and say ‘Hey I want to give that a try’ and we have the coaches and we have the facilities to do that,” Baker said.