TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa family says they want answers after they say their loved one was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
Christian Waffle’s family says he ran out of gas Thursday evening and was pulled over on an overpass where Highway 75 meets I-44 in south Tulsa.
His family says he was hit by one car, then run over by another car.
"He was filling his tank up and he got hit by a vehicle," Justin said. "Then he was laying there, I guess another vehicle came through, he was laying half way on the line and I guess his legs were sticking out on the road and he got ran over."
Christian's leg had to be amputated.
Justin says the second driver stopped and then an ambulance nearby also stopped to help.
The 29-year-old, single dad was on his way back to work after seeing his 7-year-old daughter, Izzy, on his break.
Making time for his family, Justin says, is just part of who his brother is.
"He’s always being funny or cracking jokes." Justin said. "He’s definitely a little funny man, but he’s always helping out with all the other nieces and nephews."
The family shared a GoFundMe to help with Christian's medical expenses and to help his daughter.
But the big call to action is for information on that first driver and what happened.
"I mean, it’s just the right thing to do, really," he said. "I mean, that’s just our morals, right? We should have them instilled in us, it’s just the right thing to do if you see something like that happen, I think."