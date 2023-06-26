Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 399 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS CRAWFORD IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CREEK OKMULGEE TULSA WAGONER IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHARLESTON, EUFAULA, FORT SMITH, MCALESTER, MUSKOGEE, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, POTEAU, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CREEK...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH...OKMULGEE...SOUTHERN TULSA AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES... At 933 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sapulpa to 2 miles southwest of Preston to 3 miles northeast of Wetumka, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Okmulgee... Bristow... Okemah... Bixby... Sapulpa... Jenks... Okfuskee... Glenpool... Henryetta... Kiefer... Morris... Beggs... Mounds... Kellyville... Weleetka... Dewar... Schulter... Grayson... This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 246. Interstate 44 between mile markers 190 and 216. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values 104 to 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian Counties. In Oklahoma, Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee and Sequoyah Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&