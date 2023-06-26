TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa family says they want to know what happened to their loved one after, what they say was a hit-and-run, left him in critical condition in the hospital.
Christian Waffle’s family say someone crashed into him at the side of a south west Tulsa highway last Thursday night, and he has had to have his leg amputated.
Justin Waffle, Christian's brother, says he and his family want answers after Christian was hit at the side of a highway and then run over by a different vehicle.
"It didn’t seem real," Justin said. "At first, I thought I was just dreaming."
Justin says Christian ran out of a gas between 10:30-11 p.m. last Thursday night on an overpass where Hwy 75 meets I-44 in south west Tulsa.
"He was filling his tank up and he got hit by a vehicle," Justin said. "Then he was laying there, I guess another vehicle came through, he was laying half way on the line and I guess his legs were sticking out on the road and he got ran over."
He says the second driver stopped and then an ambulance that was nearby also stopped to help.
Christian is a 29-year-old single dad raising his 7-year-old daughter, Izzy.
Justin says he’s fun loving and loves his family.
"He’s always being funny or cracking jokes." Justin said. "He’s definitely a little funny man, but he’s always helping out with all the other nieces and nephews."
The family shared a GoFundMe to help with Christian's medical expenses and to help his daughter.
Justin is also calling for anyone with any information about what happened to come forward.
"I mean, it’s just the right thing to do, really," he said. "I mean, that’s just our morals, right? We should have them instilled in us, it’s just the right thing to do if you see something like that happen, I think."