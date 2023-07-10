TULSA, Okla. — Monday marks the first day you can get your hands on a new McDonalds pie that is giving off some serious McFlurry vibes.
The Cookies and Creme pie isn't being sold everywhere but since they are made right here in Tulsa, Oklahoma makes the list for test markets.
Tulsa's Bama Pie, off Route 66 near Lewis, has long rolled out McDonald's pies and pancakes for fast-food stops across the country.
The company started in Texas in 1927, selling the first mass produced handheld pie in 1967.
Bama Pie says today their factories turn out two million biscuits a day, as well as handheld pies, buns and pizza crusts for markets across the country.
Other select markets selling the Oreo pies include Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York City.
There is a special kickoff event planned at the McDonald's near 50th and Memorial.