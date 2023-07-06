"It's just a great program. It works. There are so many people out there that need blood, and my son being a cancer patient, I mean, it's wonderful, it's really helped him out tremendously," said Rob Aloisio. He owns and operates Mondo's Italian Ristorante in Brookside.
His 21-year-old son Roman was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that's required multiple blood transfusions.
"It's heartbreaking, you just can't see, you know, your child suffering, and you know, he dropped all the way down to 85lbs with the treatments," Aloisio said. "But, once he got the blood transfusions, his platelets came up, he's, you know, doing great. He's coming in here now eating like crazy. Now, he's up to 102lbs."
Aloisio says it's all thanks to people giving blood.
To help boost the local blood supply, OBI partnered with the Tulsa Drillers to host a blood drive at OneOk Field on Friday night.
And, before the Drillers face off against the Wichita Wind Surge, Roman and his dad will throw the first pitch.
"He's just a tough young man, you know. He's got such a positive attitude. And, the love and support that he sees from the Tulsa community and family and friends had really uplifted him,” Aloisio said.