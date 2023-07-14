TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Driller is sporting a new T-shirt and it's all about a love for reading.
The painted shirt celebrates ten years of Reading Partners in Tulsa.
The nonprofit started pairing up volunteers from the community with low income students to help them develop reading skills in 2013.
Reading Partners says only one in four Oklahoma fourth graders is reading at a proficient level and 36% lack even basic literacy skills.
As of 2022, 28 schools in the area use Reading Partners to help more than 800 students.
Volunteers are only needed for as little as one hour a week.
Volunteers must complete a background check and a tutor orientation session.