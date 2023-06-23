TULSA, Okla. — The American Red Cross Tulsa chapter has opened a temporary location to accept blood donations while storm damage is still being repaired.
The weekend storm caused severe damage to the Darwin Eaton Blood Donor Center and other parts of the building. The roof was torn off due to the 100 mph winds and water entered the building. Crews are still assessing damages.
Blood donations will be taken at the chapter building located near Route 66 and Hwy 169 in east Tulsa.
Anyone wanting to donate are encouraged to make an appointment to help those in need.
“The need for blood is constant, and it was disappointing to know we couldn’t have donors in our building for several days,” said Alice Townsend, Regional CEO for the Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma. “I’m so glad that we can once again accommodate generous, volunteer blood donors who want to give a lifesaving gift to patients in need.”
Walk-ins are welcome during regular hours, but appointments are preferred and will be honored first.
Sun
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
7 a.m.–3 p.m.
11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
7 a.m.–3 p.m.
7 a.m.–3 p.m.
For those who would like to donate or need more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-733-2767 or click here to visit the American Red Cross website.