  • Tulsa dispensary starts clothing drive for Day Center

    By: Amanda Hari

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - A local dispensary is trying to bridge the gap between the cannabis industry and the Tulsa community.

    Doctor Green Dispensaries are collecting donations for the Tulsa Day Center through November 30 to help those in need to fight the cold weather.

    The president of the dispensaries told FOX23 he decided to do this because he wanted to give to those that are most vulnerable in the Tulsa community.

    The dispensaries are collecting things like socks, gloves and new underwear.

    You don't need a medical marijuana card to donate.

    Donations can be dropped off at there three locations in midtown Tulsa, South Tulsa and Glenpool.

