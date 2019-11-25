Tulsa dispensary starts clothing drive for Day Center

TULSA, Okla. - A local dispensary is trying to bridge the gap between the cannabis industry and the Tulsa community.
Doctor Green Dispensaries are collecting donations for the Tulsa Day Center through November 30 to help those in need to fight the cold weather.
Related Headlines
The president of the dispensaries told FOX23 he decided to do this because he wanted to give to those that are most vulnerable in the Tulsa community.
The dispensaries are collecting things like socks, gloves and new underwear.
You don't need a medical marijuana card to donate.
Donations can be dropped off at there three locations in midtown Tulsa, South Tulsa and Glenpool.
Trending Stories
- Dog found protecting 5 kittens on roadside, becomes social media star
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Two men kick down door, rob two people at south Tulsa apartment
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Federal agents seize 154 pounds of illegal Mexican bologna at border
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
'He picked the wrong house': New York bodybuilder, 82, fights back against break-in suspect
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}