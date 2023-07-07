TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa business owner Ed Anderson showed up for the first day of the disaster outreach loan center.
He told FOX23, "it'll actually provide a little bit of relief so that we can continue in business, cuz basically if I don't get this, I'm out of business."
He was inside the center for about an hour, and while he still has more work to do to complete the process, he said meeting with someone in-person was super helpful.
The SBA said the average loan turnaround time spans up to a month.