TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center plans to build a kennel to expand its capacity for pets.
FOX23 spoke with Executive Director Mack Haltom on Wednesday about how these plans came about.
Haltom said around 20-25% of homeless people have pets and he thinks the addition of the kennel will meet a need for a safe place to bring their pets.
He described what the kennel will be like as well.
"It'll be a covered area that will be climate controlled for up to 10 animals," Haltom said. "We'll have room for five larger dogs and then we'll have a space for five medium to smaller dogs as well with a dog wash and a seclusion room."
Haltom said the kennel is not exclusive to dogs and they will also accommodate cats in a separate area.
He also said they already have crates and bring in pets now, but the kennel will just expand that service.
"We kind of have a cap now bringing in five animals to stay here during the daytime and evening, but this will help us double that, maybe even triple it," Haltom said.
Haltom explained they already work to keep dogs away from the main population at the center, and this kennel will allow more pets to come in without disturbing other guests.
Regarding funds, Haltom said the kennel will not be financed by the City of Tulsa.
"We feel like the community and the donors will be willing to step up with the vet costs and the cost of food," Haltom said.
He said they will take dry pet food, crates, dog collars and leashes now for those who would like to donate.
Haltom said they hope to have the kennel up and running by the middle of next year.
"We're hoping we can start construction by the first of the year," Haltom said.
For people who want to donate, Tulsa Day Center's website has more details and needs listed.