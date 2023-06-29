Tulsa Day Center accepting bottled water donations, towels for showers as temperatures soar

The last time we had triple digit heat was back on August 16 when we hit 105. Not everyone is acclimated just yet.
And there’s a real concern for those with no place to call home right now, as weather this hot can be downright dangerous.
“If you have a choice, try to make sure that you’re giving yourself air conditioning and that you’re being diligent about managing your heat exposure,” said Captain Robert Brown with the Tulsa Fire Department.
Timely advice from Captain Brown who is also a paramedic. He says those without shelter are always at risk when it comes to heat related illnesses.
"We want to make sure that we are able to help them whenever we come in contact with them,” he noted. "So we always carry waters and Gatorades and we try to support them.”
The city has three cooling stations open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. These include John 3:16 Mission, the Salvation Army, and Tulsa County Social Services.
We stopped by the Tulsa Day Center Thursday morning where associate director, Noe Rodriguez, says clients can come in from the heat.
“It’s a huge concern that clients aren’t hydrating, heat stroke, heat exhaustion, is a huge concern," he said. "So making sure that we have water available."
“We have outreach teams in the community that do a great job and so our hope is they can send them here and we can take care of them,” he added. “We have a clinic in the back they can access for a kind of heat exhaustion.”
The Day Center is also in need of clothing donations, especially for men.
And they are also accepting bottled water donations.
For more information just click here.