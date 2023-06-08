TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fire investigators said this case really needs to be solved as they look for a woman who they said set fire to both a restaurant and a food truck.
In a video FOX23 showed Monday, you can see a woman lighting what appears to be a plastic bag sitting at the bottom of a cart on fire.
It happened outside the McDonald's near 21st and Sheridan on May 31.
And right after, investigators said she walked next door to set a fire at a food truck in a parking lot.
Tulsa fire's Andy Little said, often those who start fires are repeat offenders, and while these fires didn't cause much damage, next time they could.
"They'll start another fire," Little said. "It may be bigger, progressive in nature, and next time, maybe it's in somebody's home and somebody dies. So, it's very important we get the public's help."
Do you know her?
If so, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
It's easy. Leave your tip, and if it leads to her arrest, you could get a cash reward.