BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) and The Assembly Broken Arrow are hosting the 17th Annual Back to School Bash.
The event to help ready families for the start of school will be held on Saturday, August 5.
The event is open to the public with more than a thousand backpacks and schools supplies ready to be handed out. The child will have to be in attendance.
When: Saturday, August 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: The Assembly, 3500 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow, OK
The following will be given away at the event:
- Backpacks and school supplies
- Haircuts by Clary Sage
- Immunizations by The Caring Van (please bring your shot records)
- Vision Screenings
- CHILD ID program which includes DNA, video, fingerprints
- Old Navy Gift Card and Firetruck Ride to School raffle sponsored by Harmon Insurance
- Bicycle raffle sponsored by Xpress Wellness Urgent Care
- Blue Bell Ice Cream
- Popcorn from the Shriner's
- Food coupons
- And Much More!
Both BAPD and the Broken Arrow Fire Department will be in attendance.