Tulsa Crime Stoppers host fundraiser at downtown bar and grill

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers hosted a fundraiser on Wednesday at R Bar & Grill in downtown where Tulsa Fire cadets served food to guests.
According to their website, "The Crime Prevention Network is a non-profit, 501c3, private organization who relies solely on private donations, grant opportunities and city contracts to conduct its business. The Crime Prevention Network is recognized locally and statewide by officials and citizens as an effective tool for addressing community crime problems. The Crime Prevention Network’s unique organization and structure serve as a model for other communities."
Executive Director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, Karen Gilbert, said the owners of R Bar are "true believers in public safety," so when they asked if they would like to lend their space for the event, they were very welcoming.
"Being the nonprofit that we are, working with public safety, with police and fire, it's great to to have these events," Gilbert said. "We're always looking for different ways to raise money. So this is a great, great way."
Gilbert said a percentage of the proceeds from the restaurant during the event went to Crime Stoppers.
"[It's a] great avenue to get our name out into the public and to let citizens know about, especially our anonymous tip line, but also the crime prevention programming that we have, and that we present out to the neighborhoods as well," Gilbert continued.
