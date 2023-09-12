TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office held a free self-defense class for female realtors for the second year on Tuesday.
FOX23 spoke with Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado who said there is a growing need for self-defense training for women working in real estate after increasing stories of women realtors being asked for showings and then attacked in empty houses.
The self-defense class started last year when representatives from HomeSmart TuCasa Realty reached out to TCSO requesting training for women who work in their Tulsa area office.
TCSO defensive tactics instructors taught the class for female realtors from across the Tulsa area at the Tulsa County Jail training room.
FOX23 spoke with Managing Broker and Realtor Manager, Tomas Barrientos, who said he has heard of many women who are realtors say they have felt unsafe during showings.
"It's important that we keep women safe because we've had calls where they think people are stalking them or make them feel uncomfortable," Barrientos said.
Regalado talked about the women's self-defense class starting last year and how there is a growing need for it.
"We're seeing cases of female realtors being assaulted and sometimes killed across the country and also here in Tulsa," Regalado said.
Instructors of the class said to aim for the top of the nose, jaw, and temples in an attack situation.