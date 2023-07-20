Fifteen law enforcement agencies spoke with job seekers in recruitment of new employees on Thursday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa.

TULSA, Okla. — Fifteen law enforcement agencies spoke with job seekers in recruitment of new employees on Thursday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa.
 
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is hiring certified officers and more than 100 new detention officers.
 
Alicia Diaz is a deputy with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
 
"This generation is very social media-oriented, so things they've seen there has deterred them from being in law enforcement," Diaz said. "So, kind of the negative climate around it. So, I encourage people, 'Get involved with your law enforcement agency. Meet the people who work.' Most of the time, we want to talk to people. We want to get to know people, know the people in our community and be invested in our community, too."
 
Diaz says she encourages candidates who may have had a negative experience with law enforcement to be a part of the agency to help turn that around.
 
For job seekers who do not have a college education, the TCSO has options.
 
"If you come work in our jail, we'll waive that college that you need," Diaz said.
 
Mollie Janson is a high school senior who came to the job fair because she wants to work in law enforcement.
 
"Wherever I end up, I want to be a canine officer and have a dog," she said. "It doesn't matter where, as long as I get it. My top three right now are Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol."

