TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man picked the wrong car to try and break into.
According to a police report, Dewayne Hastings was arrested after trying to get into a truck that a U.S. Marshal was sitting in.
FOX23 spoke to neighbors who said they are not surprised by this.
Pulling out of his garage is Jackson Portier, who says a few months ago, someone got into the tool box on his Silverado.
"Somehow or another or picked it or jammed it, there wasn't any damage to it, and got into it pretty easy," he said.
And made off with his new drill and some other tools. Portier owns a landscaping business and it set him back.
"$600-700 worth of stuff," he said.
And some peace of mind.
"It sucks," he said. "It hits home."
Too close to home. He said his neighborhood has been hit multiple times.
"We have had over 5-6 break-ins in my neighborhood alone, cars, trailers," Portier explained.
On Monday, less than a mile down the road at the Marriott Springhill Suites, U.S. Marshals said they were conducting surveillance while searching for two previously missing teens who escaped juvenile detention and had reason to believe they may be near there.
Meanwhile, they said a man, Hastings, approached their truck, trying to steal from his second car in three days.
A police report said Hastings didn't realize the marshals were inside. The report said he was released but later arrested and is a suspect in multiple burglary, firearms and trafficking cases.
"We need to up the security in this area," Portier said.
It doesn't help Portier who was already hit, but it doesn't hurt him to hear it either.
"That guy got what he deserved and what he had coming for him," he said.