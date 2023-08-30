TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies handed over a 6-foot-long snake to animal experts while they look for its owner.
The 6-foot-long albino red tailed boa was handed over to the experts at Safari’s Sanctuary in Broken Arrow.
“Poor baby he is a boa,” Lorri Ensign from Safari’s Sanctuary said.
Deputy Adam Bivens looked after the snake after rescuing it from outside a home in Sand Springs Tuesday.
“When we arrived it was curled up behind a flower pot, seeking refuge and hiding from the environment,” Bivens said.
Bivens said on Tuesday he was called to reports of the snake trying to get inside a house near 61st and 165th W. Ave.
“It was not a usual day, it can either be really exciting or really boring and it was kind of an exciting fun call and just kind of knew that we can probably capture the snake and get it somewhere safe,” Bivens said.
Bivens said he has two snakes of his own but gave it to the experts at Safari’s Sanctuary to look after.
Ensign says the snake is unusual.
“That is definitely more rare so the person they’ll be missing it because that’s a minimum $500 snake,” Ensign said.
“It looks healthy for its size, it’s just young, and it’s scared, obviously it’s been out, you know it’s threatened it’s like, ‘Where am I? I’m not home,’ so it’s going to take it a couple of days to calm down,” Ensign said.
They’re not sure if the snake is an escaped pet or if someone’s dumped it.
Ensign and Bivens are both asking people to be aware before you buy an exotic animal.
"Do your research, how longs is it going to live? What’s it going to eat? I mean snakes, what’s their environment? They have to be 80 degrees minimum no matter where they are,” Ensign said.
“Escaped or released if it’s your snake we ask you to come forward and claim your snake, you can reclaim possession of the snake you just have to prove you own it and then pay the fee for Safari housing it,” Bivens said.
Experts say that snakes have distinctive markings, a bit like a fingerprint or a tattoo, and the snake owner will know its theirs.
If the snake has been dumped, deputies say that person could potentially face an animal cruelty charge.
If it belongs to you, you’re asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5600.