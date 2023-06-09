TULSA, Okla. — Brandon Balocca and Michelle Ownens were both arrested for unrelated violent break-ins this month.
An affidavit says Balocca sexually assaulted someone after breaking into their home near 51st and South Lewis on June 3.
Then, on June 5, an affidavit says Ownens broke into a home near Highway 244 and West 41st and stabbed a victim.
A third break in happened June 9 near Admiral and Sheridan where police say the suspect tried to rob the homeowner and they say that homeowner shot the
intruder, killing them.
"It's probably one of the most rapidly evolving, dangerous circumstances that anyone could imagine," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. "Most of these happen when someone is asleep or caught off guard and it
happens very quickly."
Kunzweiler says all of these break in victims have rights.
"Homeowners have an absolute right to protect themselves and their loved ones in their home from any outside intruders," he said.
Oklahoma state statute says anyone is allowed to use deadly force if they're in fear of death or great bodily injury, and if someone is in your house, that fear is presumed.
"Someone who's coming and breaking into a home, ought to think twice about the potential consequences because you're not going to have to law on your side if someone has to use lethal force against you," Kunzweiler said. "If you happen to survive, you'll be in trouble for breaking into someone's home, and you might have a bullet in you for your troubles."