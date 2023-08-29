TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has concluded its citywide curbside greenwaste collection from the June 18th windstorm.
But if you feel your pile of tree limbs have been missed, it’s not too late for a pick up.
The Father’s Day storm wreaked havoc on neighborhoods city wide.
Tree removal crews worked around the clock to remove downed limbs and trees.
In July, the city hired out a contractor to tackle the arduous task of removing greenwaste, working zone-by-zone to remove tree limbs stacked curbside.
Tulsa city streets are now clear and while the curbside greenwaste collection concluded on Saturday, August 26, it’s not too late if you believe your pile has been missed.
To report a missed pick up, you can call the city at 311 during business hours, or you can send them a report with your address. Just email that to tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org.
Terry Ball, the Director of Tulsa’s Public Works Department, said residents have only two weeks left to do that.
Tuesday afternoon, FOX23 caught up with Mack Saboorizadeh who was hauling some small branches to the Latimer site
“Branches I had were small, so I thought to bring it myself,” he explained.
A crew from the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief said it's making one of its last runs.
“This came out of Broken Arrow,” Greg Dalton noted. “We were looking for a place to dump it and this is where we ended up.”
Tulsa’s Public Works Director Terry Ball said the city has hired a second contractor to remove dangling limbs that pose a danger at more than 600 locations.
“They’re going and removing those tree limbs so they don’t fall into the roadway,” he said.
Ball said, in total, the city and the contractors have removed more than 700,000 cubic yards of greenwaste.
“It’s still below the 2007 ice storm, but it’s probably the second largest amount the city’s collected that I’m aware of,” Ball noted.
The estimated price tag for storm debris removal and breaking down the greenwaste into wood chips will be in the $4-5 million range.
He said they’re working through FEMA in hopes of getting at least 75 percent of that reimbursed.