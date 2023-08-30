TULSA, Okla. — Ida Red owner Angelene Ripley Wright said she was pleasantly surprised by the Tulsa community's immediate outpouring of support for her business after she shared a vulnerable post on Facebook about recent struggles.
The married mother of two said she was surprised to see the post take off so quickly on social media, being shared 18-hundred times within just over 24 hours.
In November 2022, a car smashed through the front of the local gift shop, leaving damages that have since been repaired.
However, Wright said it was a little bit of a setback, and it didn’t work out the way they planned.
Wright shared a post on Facebook about the struggles she had been having with her business.
The post reads in part:
“I woke up today struggling…we have had a pretty tough year or so!”
It also states that, “Aside from normal business trials, we have struggled with a lot of merchandise theft, money theft , and we are still recovering from the car crash that hit our south Tulsa store.”
Wright said that she also mentioned the birth of her baby daughter in the post, and also asked people to come show some love to Ida Red.
She also said she thinks people related to the very honest post.
“I just think people must have related to the real life aspect of that post,” Wright said.
Kate Jones Bohanon is one of many shoppers who turned out at the Brookside store on Wednesday.
Bohanon said that she thinks sometimes people just forget to shop local, and the post was a reminder that by shopping local, you are really changing someone in your community’s life.
The popular local shop – which specializes in Oklahoma and Tulsa themed gifts - was busy when we stopped by Wednesday afternoon.
We asked Angelene if there will be a 2nd Facebook post.
“Definitely going to be a 2nd post,” Wright said. “To just thank everybody for coming out and loving on us.”
"We’re trying our best, and that’s what life’s all about, is connecting with other people I think,” she added.