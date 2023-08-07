HOMINY, Okla. — The chapel at Dick Conner Correctional Center served as a graduation venue for 14 inmates this past weekend.
Caps and gowns were worn over orange prison uniforms as these men were handed college diplomas.
The men graduated from Tulsa Community College through its long-standing Corrections Education program. The annual commencement ceremony recognized 14 men who earned a college degree, including five who earned two degrees.
"Education has the power to transform. We know it can for individuals and for society," said Dr. Angela Sivadon, TCC senior vice president and chief academic officer. "As TCC is focused on developing the workforce through education, our ultimate goal is to help individuals who have been incarcerated get jobs and support their families when they are released."
Working with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, TCC has offered college courses at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy since 2007.
TCC faculty teach the courses with modifications, working without internet access and often having to change science labs to meet prison safety standards.
Cody Zimmer knows from experience how this program can help. Released from prison in 2022, he earned two degrees and three certificates from TCC while at Dick Conner Correctional Center.
"If I've learned anything since leaving these walls, I've learned that I have to own my story," said Zimmer, as this year's commencement speaker.
He now has a full-time job with a recent promotion and hopes his story sets an example for men sitting in a similar place he once was.
"I will never forget the person I was, the choices I made, and the family and individual who were so gravely impacted by me," said Zimmer. "I can't change the past and I certainly don't want to live in it, so I try to live in the present by making every day meaningful. You can do the same, right now. Own your past, and through your actions, control your future."
The Vera Institute of Justice says incarcerated people who participate in postsecondary education programs are 48 percent less likely to return to prison than those who do not.
TCC has awarded more than 500 certificates and degrees since the Corrections Education program started 15 years ago.