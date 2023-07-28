TULSA, Okla. — The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma (AFO), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and the Tulsa Health Department partnered to create a sensory-friendly vaccine clinic.
This clinic will offer patients with autism or other disabilities an easier time when getting annual vaccinations.
The clinic will be held on July 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Tulsa Health Department near MLK Jr. Boulevard and East 56th Street North.
Registration for those interested is available here.
Tulsa Health Department staff received sensory kits and training to better help those with autism and other disabilities thanks to a grant awarded to AFO from the Oklahoma State Health Department.
Patients who attend the clinic will take home a travel-size sensory kit containing items to use when visiting potentially stressful environments.
"We look forward to hosting this sensory-friendly vaccine clinic in Tulsa and appreciate the support of the Tulsa Health Department. Our clinics are designed to help individuals and family members feel more comfortable in a local health care setting that is educated and equipped to accommodate special needs," said AFO's Health Equity Program Director Chandee Kott.
Children in the CDC's Vaccines For Children (VFC) program are also eligible to receive their back-to-school immunizations. To learn more, click here.