TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association (TCTA) held their annual “Give N Grab” event on Saturday.
The event, which took place at the TCTA building near 31st and Harvard, acted almost like a free garage sale for Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) teachers, according to Shawna Mott-Wright, TCTA President.
Mott-Wright said all year long, retiring and leaving teachers donated used supplies that get sorted and brought out to the event.
At today’s event, brand new teachers were able to go through those items and get needed supplies for their classrooms for free, Mott-Wright said. They were also given copy paper, wipes and tissues as well.
TCTA also has a food pantry available to teachers and support staff.
“We really try to help them get their classroom ready for the kids at no cost at all,” Mott-Wright said.
Mott-Wright said events like this help support teachers, and thus students too.
"We exist to serve the teachers so that they can best serve kids, and you can't pour from an empty vessel, so anything we can do to help teachers helps all of our children,” Mott-Wright said.
A similar event will be held in two weeks for TPS teachers, Mott-Wright said.
